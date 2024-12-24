Palace Made Of Snow, 20-Meter-Tall Snowman: China's Magnificent Snowy Sculptures Attract Tourists

(MENAFN- Live Mint) China is not short on snowy attractions. A building called 'Genting Heavenly Palace' is located near Changbai Mountain in China and is entirely made of snow. The magnificent palace covers around 15,000 square metres (1,61,000 sq ft), and uses around 80,000 cubic metres (2,82,500 sq ft) of snow, Sky News reported.

But 'Genting Heavenly Palace' is not the only snowy attraction in the country. On December 21, 37th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture began trial operation in Harbin, an iconic winter destinations in China.