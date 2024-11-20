Princess Ghida, Spanish Ambassador Ink Agreement To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 20 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, signed an agreement with the Spanish Ambassador to Jordan, Miguel de Lucas Gonzalez, representing the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).The agreement provides a grant to the King Hussein Cancer Foundation to support the Jordanian Breast Cancer Program in raising awareness about breast and cervical cancer and promoting early detection initiatives. The grant is expected to benefit approximately 58,000 women across Jordan's governorates.Princess Ghida expressed gratitude for the partnership, emphasizing its vital role in saving lives and improving health outcomes for thousands of women in the Kingdom.The Spanish Ambassador commended the Jordanian Breast Cancer Program and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation for their efforts in cancer awareness and prevention, highlighting their contributions not only in early detection but also in fostering positive behavioral changes and addressing risk factors associated with cancer and other non-communicable diseases.