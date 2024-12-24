Ukraine, China To Enhance Agricultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval and newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Ma Shengkun have discussed the opening of new export markets and the of agricultural processing enterprises using Chinese technologies.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We see potential in mutual trade. For example, over 10 months of 2024, Ukraine's agricultural exports to China have reached USD 250 million. The import of agricultural products from China to Ukraine exceeded USD 220 million,” Koval noted.

In his words, another area of cooperation is educational projects in agriculture, where Ukraine is willing both to share experience and to acquire the new knowledge. According to Koval, agricultural education is a long-term bridge for cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, the parties agreed on further contacts at the level of ministries, as well as agricultural associations, to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

A reminder that the representatives of the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) discussed steps for further cooperation, as well as opening the new sales markets for Ukrainian crop and livestock products.

