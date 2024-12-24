Delhi Fog Alert: Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers, Says 'Flights That Are...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Airport on December 25 has issued an advisory informing passengers that flights not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may experience disruptions due to fog. The airport has urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for the most up-to-date information on flight statuses.
In its advisory, the airport said,“While landing and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.”
