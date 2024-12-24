BITS Pilani Dubai Campus inspires the entrepreneurs of tomorrow at YEB 2024

(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE: The 7th edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Bootcamp (YEB) 2024 concluded with resounding success, solidifying its reputation as a premier platform for fostering entrepreneurial talent among high school students. Hosted by BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC), the event welcomed around 50 students from Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and India, immersing them in a transformative week of innovation, mentorship, and competition.

This intensive residential program, designed for students in Grades 9 to 12, featured a rich mix of hands-on workshops, expert-led sessions, and exposure to Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem. Participants explored state-of-the-art laboratories, engaged with global corporations, and delved into emerging investment trends, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted entrepreneurial landscape.

The grand closing ceremony featured inspiring addresses from prominent figures, including Chief Guest Joy Alukkas, founder and chairman of the global retail brand Joyalukkas Jewellery; Her Excellency Shaikha Noora Al Khalifa, an entrepreneurial leader and founder of ventures like Medpoint Design and The Nine Training Centre; and Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus. Their speeches, enriched with personal anecdotes and insights, encouraged students to embrace creativity, resilience, and ambition.

A highlight of the closing ceremony was Joy Alukkas gifting his book, Spreading Joy, to all participants, program instructors, and the BPDC library. Chronicling his remarkable entrepreneurial journey, the book offers invaluable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs, serving as a source of inspiration and guidance. Additionally, Joy Alukkas presented gift vouchers to all participants and program heads.

The week long boot camp culminated in an exciting finale that showcased outstanding ideas reflecting innovation and social impact. Winning teams included Ventratech, whose portable ventilators address gaps in underserved healthcare facilities, ScamSniffer, an app protecting users from online scams, and Guardian Echo, a device enhancing vocal clarity for the elderly while integrating emergency alert systems. These projects exemplified the ingenuity, dedication, and problem-solving skills of the participants, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.

“These young innovators have shown us the incredible potential of blending creativity with purpose,” remarked Prof. Souri Banerjee. “Our campus is proud to be the launchpad for such transformative journeys.”

The program featured diverse activities, including workshops on business model development, leadership, and robotics, as well as practical sessions on AI-driven solutions and idea refinement. Industry visits to UNS Vertical Farms and Dubai’s iconic landmarks provided participants with real-world entrepreneurial perspectives.

Chief Guest Joy Alukkas shared his entrepreneurial journey, saying, “Dubai taught me the essence of ambition, adaptability, and perseverance. It’s inspiring to see the next generation embrace these values and aim for excellence.”

Her Excellency Shaikha Noora Al Khalifa commended the participants, stating, “YEB is more than just a bootcamp; it’s a movement that cultivates courage, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. These young minds have shown their potential to shape a better world and should return as successful entrepreneurs—not just young dreamers.”

The program also included sessions on business ethics, intellectual property rights, and customer engagement, alongside engaging activities with BPDC’s social clubs. Participants honed critical thinking and persuasive pitching skills, marking significant milestones in their entrepreneurial journeys.

As YEB 2024 concluded, the program’s impact was evident in the participants' confident pitches and innovative ideas. Beyond the importance of winning, the event underscored the enduring values of resilience, collaboration, and visionary thinking.

“YEB is a beacon of hope for the future,” said Prof. Banerjee. “We are committed to fostering an ecosystem where young innovators can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.”

YEB 2024 reinforced that the entrepreneurial spirit knows no boundaries. This transformative experience has empowered young visionaries to dream big and create a lasting difference in the world.





MENAFN24122024004476013566ID1109027394