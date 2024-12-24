عربي


Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update


12/24/2024 5:34:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE:
AWF ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2024.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.05
%

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.80
%

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64
%

4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.60
%

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.53
%

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.406%, 04/15/35

0.51
%

7) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.46
%

8) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.46
%

9) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 4.875%, 06/01/28

0.43
%

10) EchoStar Corp. 10.75%, 11/30/29

0.42
%



Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.41
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.04
%

Communications - Media

6.97
%

Capital Goods

4.53
%

Basic

4.27
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.78
%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.75
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.27
%

Services

2.66
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.36
%

Technology

2.02
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.74
%

Transportation - Services

1.30
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.70
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.52
%

Other Industrial

0.41
%

Transportation - Railroads

0.04
%

SUBTOTAL

52.77
%

Credit Default Swaps

14.44
%

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.14
%

Brokerage

1.16
%

REITs

1.11
%

Insurance

0.87
%

Other Finance

0.55
%

Banking

0.50
%

SUBTOTAL

6.33
%

Utility

Electric

1.35
%

Natural Gas

0.06
%

SUBTOTAL

1.41
%

SUBTOTAL

74.95
%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

1.37
%

Energy

1.22
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.87
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.73
%

Basic

0.66
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.47
%

Capital Goods

0.43
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.38
%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.30
%

Transportation - Services

0.21
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.20
%

Other Industrial

0.05
%

Technology

0.03
%

Transportation - Railroads

0.03
%

Services

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

6.97
%

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.30
%

Insurance

0.82
%

Finance

0.64
%

REITs

0.37
%

Brokerage

0.13
%

SUBTOTAL

6.26
%

Utility

Electric

1.41
%

Other Utility

0.05
%

SUBTOTAL

1.46
%

SUBTOTAL

14.69
%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.95
%

Energy

1.13
%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.96
%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.79
%

Capital Goods

0.26
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.16
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14
%

Communications - Media

0.09
%

Transportation - Services

0.07
%

Other Industrial

0.03
%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

5.60
%

Utility

Electric

0.44
%

Other Utility

0.07
%

SUBTOTAL

0.51
%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.12
%

SUBTOTAL

0.12
%

SUBTOTAL

6.23
%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.98
%

Technology

0.98
%

Communications - Media

0.67
%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.50
%

Transportation - Airlines

0.23
%

Capital Goods

0.20
%

Other Industrial

0.16
%

Energy

0.15
%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05
%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

3.94
%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.38
%

Finance

0.02
%

SUBTOTAL

0.40
%

SUBTOTAL

4.34
%

Interest Rate Futures

3.22
%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

2.83
%

SUBTOTAL

2.83
%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

1.55
%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.31
%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.28
%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.21
%

SUBTOTAL

2.35
%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.33
%

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.62
%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.20
%

SUBTOTAL

1.20
%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.40
%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.35
%

SUBTOTAL

0.35
%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.22
%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08
%

SUBTOTAL

0.30
%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.24
%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22
%

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

0.13
%

SUBTOTAL

0.13
%

Common Stocks

0.12
%

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.09
%

SUBTOTAL

0.09
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.55
%

EM Government Agencies

-0.81
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.20
%

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.69
%

SUBTOTAL

1.89
%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-3.20
%

Swap Offsets

-12.94
%

SUBTOTAL

-16.14
%

TOTAL

100.00
%



Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States

68.28
%

United Kingdom

3.37
%

Canada

2.47
%

France

2.28
%

Germany

1.54
%

Brazil

1.50
%

Colombia

1.43
%

Mexico

1.32
%

Italy

1.23
%

Spain

1.22
%

Luxembourg

1.08
%

India

1.04
%

South Africa

0.90
%

Dominican Republic

0.85
%

Israel

0.82
%

Chile

0.77
%

Australia

0.63
%

China

0.61
%

Peru

0.58
%

Nigeria

0.57
%

Hong Kong

0.52
%

Macau

0.51
%

Netherlands

0.50
%

Puerto Rico

0.44
%

Turkey

0.38
%

Kazakhstan

0.36
%

Angola

0.31
%

Finland

0.31
%

Switzerland

0.31
%

Ireland

0.30
%

Indonesia

0.25
%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.25
%

Egypt

0.24
%

Norway

0.21
%

Panama

0.21
%

Slovenia

0.20
%

Romania

0.19
%

Zambia

0.17
%

El Salvador

0.16
%

Guatemala

0.14
%

Azerbaijan

0.11
%

Ukraine

0.10
%

Ecuador

0.09
%

Malaysia

0.08
%

Cayman Islands

0.07
%

Japan

0.07
%

Argentina

0.05
%

Jamaica

0.05
%

Austria

0.04
%

Czech Republic

0.04
%

Kuwait

0.04
%

Morocco

0.04
%

Serbia

0.03
%

Uzbekistan

0.03
%

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02
%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.69
%

Total Investments

100.00
%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.27
%

Canadian Dollar

0.18
%

Pound Sterling

0.10
%

Dominican Peso

0.07
%

Norwegian Krone

0.02
%

Brazilian Real

0.01
%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01
%

Swedish Krona

0.01
%

South African Rand

0.01
%

South Korean Won

-0.01
%

Colombian Peso

-0.09
%

Euro

-0.58
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA

1.36
%

AA

0.20
%

A

1.24
%

BBB

15.93
%

BB

44.82
%

B

23.26
%

CCC

8.14
%

CC

0.11
%

C

0.05
%

Not Rated

2.89
%

Short Term Investments

0.69
%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.54
%

N/A

1.85
%

Total

100.00
%



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

7.30
%

1 To 5 Years

66.36
%

5 To 10 Years

21.85
%

10 To 20 Years

2.50
%

20 To 30 Years

1.64
%

More than 30 Years

0.23
%

Other

0.12
%

Total Net Assets

100.00
%



Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.45
%

Average Bond Price:

96.67

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00
%

Investment Operations:*

14.91
%

Preferred Stock:

0.00
%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00
%

VMTP Shares:

0.00
%

VRDP Shares:

0.00
%

Total Fund Leverage:

14.91
%

Average Maturity:


4.57 Years

Effective Duration:


3.06 Years

Total Net Assets:

$987.60 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.45

Total Number of Holdings:

1,240

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00
%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

PR Newswire

