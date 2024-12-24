Mytek Recognized On The Clutch 1000 List For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience Strong brand awareness and recognition

"MyTek is honored to have earned a spot on the prestigious Clutch 1000 list, representing the pinnacle of excellence among B2B companies worldwide," stated Tim Tiller, MyTek CEO. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and nurturing client relationships. We're proud to be listed as a top service provider on the Clutch platform among many successful companies."

In addition to being included on the 2024 Clutch 1000 list, MyTek is also featured for a fifth year in a row on the Phoenix Business Journal Book of Lists for 2024 as a top company in Arizona.

The List provides a look at the largest and most influential players defining the local economy and is compiled from information obtained through email surveys and reviewed by the Phoenix Business Journal.



"We've thrilled to be included again in the Book of Lists alongside other leading Arizona businesses across a variety of industries," said Tiller. "As an Arizona company serving Arizona clients, it's our mission to be an IT partner that works hard to understand our clients' technology needs and tailor solutions that supports their growth."

View the complete list of 2024 Clutch 1000 honorees here .

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile here .

Learn more about the Phoenix Business Journal Book of Lists here .

About

MyTek

We deploy the magic of IT with unparalleled support to Arizona businesses. For over a decade, MyTek provides proactive IT solutions such as comprehensive technology solutions, IT cyber security, technology project implementation and IT consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. Our goal is to provide enterprise-level IT practices and solutions growing business sector in Arizona, with predictable pricing. Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure required to ensure our clients' happiness, with their technology reliable and at an affordable investment. Our dedicated staff loves seeing our clients succeed. Your success is our success. We treat your business with the same care and strategic oversite as if it was our business. Learn more at mytek

or call (623) 312-2440 or contact us here .

MEDIA CONTACT

Brenda Bryan

The Bryan Agency

[email protected]

(602) 561-9758

SOURCE MyTek