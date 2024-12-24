DOSC Winter Regatta & IRC Middle East Championships Concludes With Climactic Finish

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sabien Rietjens' JustUs and Chavdar Aleksandrov's Ivana & Alex both attained the first position

19

December 2024, Dubai - The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) recently celebrated a spectacular weekend of competitive sailing, hosting the Winter Regatta and IRC Middle East Championships from 14-15 December, all to resounding success.

With 101 boats and over 350 skilled sailors competing, the event showcased the vibrant spirit and exceptional talent of the region's sailing community. The regatta brought together both professional and amateur sailors, creating an exciting display of nautical passion and competitive excellence against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's coastal waters.

Sailors took advantage of the fantastic sailing conditions, with day two delivering ideal weather conditions of steady winds blowing 15 to 16 knots.

The DOSC Winter Regatta and IRC Middle East Championships witnessed exceptional sailing talent across all classes, with standout performances in various categories.

IRC Cruiser winners

Nick Denby's Southern Cross topped the IRC Cruiser class, with Mohamad Al Khalil's Orca 1 in second, and Amer Al Akhdar's Azzan in third.

IRC Division 3 winners

Sabien Rietjens' JustUs claimed victory, with Peter Stebbings' Drama Queen taking second place, and Rachael Delaunay's Chaos finishing third.

IRC Division 2 winners

Mark Nolan's Bluey led the pack and sailed to first place, with Neil Corder's Playmate in second, and Vac Hanemaaijer's Kanaloa in third.

IRC Division 1 winners

Chavdar Aleksandrov's Ivana & Alex took first place, with Gaetan Herve's Claire de Lune JR in second, and Fawzi Sultan's El Seraya in third.

IRC overall winners & post-event celebrations

In a thrilling twist, the top spot was shared by two teams - Sabien Rietjens' JustUs and Chavdar Aleksandrov's Ivana & Alex - marking a memorable tie. The event was just as much fun off the water, with a buzzing full house for the evening social.

The International Rating Certificate (IRC) is a sophisticated performance measurement system that enables keelboats of all designs and sizes to compete fairly against each other. It's widely adopted in premier yacht racing events globally.

Following the success of the 2022 and 2023 IRC Middle East Championships, this year's championship reinforced DOSC's dedication to developing an inclusive environment where all sailing enthusiasts can compete.

Ed Shiffner, Rear Commodore at DOSC, said:“The IRC Middle East Championships continues to be a pivotal event in our sailing calendar. This championship not only celebrates sailing excellence, but also champions our continual commitment to creating an inclusive international racing platform here in the UAE.”

The IRC Middle East Championships, along with the recently concluded SB20 Middle East and UAE Championships and the Dubai to Khasab Race, demonstrated Dubai's position as a hub of modern keelboat sailing in the Gulf region. DOSC plans to roll out similar events in the near future to attract more international sailors to the UAE's shores. In addition to this, DOSC is set to host the 32nd edition of the annual Aramex Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race on 8 February 2025.