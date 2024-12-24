Coinex Celebrates 7Th Anniversary: CEO Shares Milestones And Future Plans In Recent AMA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Dec 23, 2024, CoinEx celebrated its 7th year anniversary with a special AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Telegram. This specific event drew the attention of enthusiasts, users, and the CoinEx leadership. The whole session was to reflect on the platform's achievements, challenges, and plans for the future.

Through CoinEx's CEO's guide, the AMA session explored deeply into how the platform has grown, its new ideas, and its strong focus on user-friendly values. Here's a summarized version of the session, highlighting key takeaways from CoinEx's journey and its plans for the years ahead.

From the CEO's reflections on the company's development to the core philosophy that drives CoinEx's success, here's an in-depth look at the event.

Reflecting on 7 Years of Excellence

CoinEx's narrative over the last seven years has been one of perseverance, creativity, and adaptability. The CEO opened the AMA by discussing the company's path through market volatility and industry hurdles, emphasizing how these events developed CoinEx into the platform it is today.

Milestones That Define CoinEx

CoinEx's evolution is characterized by groundbreaking achievements:

CoinEx has built a big ecosystem with different parts like CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, and CoinEx Charity.: In last two years, CoinEx has finished more than 150 upgrades. These features include the introduction of CoinEx Staking, PreToken Trading, and P2P services. Each one is made to give users more options and freedom in their trading and investment experiences.CoinEx now has over 10 million registered users from more than 200 countries and regions all around the world. The platform supports 18 languages, enabling seamless interaction for users worldwide.CoinEx has always had a resolve to ensure utmost safety for its clients. That includes using top-notch security systems such as proof of reserves, an asset safety system, and a user protection fund.Of course, all these wouldn't have happened if it were not for the support of CoinEx users worldwide.

2024: A Year of Breakthroughs

When asked to summarize 2024 in one word, the CEO chose“breakthrough.” This year marked significant progress in various areas, setting the stage for future growth.

Record Growth across the Board

: CoinEx's registered user base surpassed 10 million, doubling from the previous year. The platform expanded its services to new regions, adding two additional language markets.CoinEx's native token, CET, experienced a remarkable surge in recognition and value, crossing the $0.1 mark to reach a three-year high.Platforms like CoinEx Insight, CoinEx Feed, and CoinEx Academy have published over 2,500 pieces of educational content, helping users expand their crypto knowledge.: Platforms like CoinEx Insight, CoinEx Feed, and CoinEx Academy have published over 2,500 pieces of educational content, helping users expand their crypto knowledge.Through these initiatives, CoinEx has demonstrated its ability to adapt to market demands while maintaining a clear focus on user needs and technological advancements.

The“User-First” Philosophy

CoinEx consistently upholds its“user-first” philosophy by engaging with users through diverse interactive methods to listen to and address their feedback. The crypto exchange supports 18 languages to ensure global users can easily access assistance.

What's more, CoinEx's customer service team promptly responds to user inquiries and feedback, improving satisfaction while collecting valuable user opinions and suggestions. The company has also actively built and maintained user communities, leveraging social media, forums, and online discussion groups to stay closely connected with users, understand their needs, and adjust accordingly.

And when it comes to localized services, CoinEx has assembled an international team to ensure users in different regions can communicate in their preferred languages. That helps better understand the specific needs of various markets.

This continuous communication and feedback mechanism has been instrumental in helping CoinEx adapt to the ever-changing market landscape.

2025 and Beyond: CoinEx's Vision

Looking ahead, CoinEx is committed to building on its 2024 breakthroughs. The CEO outlined several key initiatives planned for 2025:

We will introduce a range of CET value-added products and services, giving holders more opportunities to experience diverse financial services. We also aim to explore CET's applications in payments and cross-chain transfers, expanding its real-world utility.Building on the 2024 upgrades, CoinEx may further improve trading fee discounts for CET holders, covering spot trading, contracts, and other transaction types. Additionally, we plan to launch exclusive financial products for CET holders, such as fixed-income programs or collaborative mining activities.CET holders may gain voting rights on major platform decisions, such as project listings and product development, allowing them to actively participate in the platform's growth. They will also receive priority access to exclusive activities, airdrops, and time-limited offers.CoinEx may introduce a reward mechanism based on CET holding duration to encourage long-term holders. CET holders may also be incentivized to promote the CoinEx platform and receive additional rewards.Expanding CET's value proposition in more regions through localized marketing to attract a global user base. In addition, regularly publishing data on CET buybacks, burns, and allocations to build user trust.

Personal Insights from the CEO

CoinEx's mission is making crypto trading easier, supported by a stable and comprehensive ecosystem designed to prioritize user needs. These crypto exchange provides a“good, fast, and comprehensive” selection of tokens. By carefully curating high-quality projects and simplifying trading processes, even beginners can easily navigate the platform.



Simple and Intuitive Products: CoinEx offers a user-friendly interface (UI) and straightforward trading functions, enabling users to get started quickly.

Educational Resources: In 2024, CoinEx launched CoinEx Insight, which delivers foundational knowledge about cryptocurrencies, market analysis, and trends. To date, over 2,500 original industry insights have been published, helping users stay updated on market dynamics while investing.

Exclusive Rewards for Beginners: CoinEx regularly hosts new user registration reward campaigns, lowering the barriers to entry for the crypto market. AI Analysis and Copy Trading: Tools like AI-powered analysis and copy trading provide trading suggestions, helping beginners learn while making informed decisions.

MEME Coins and Market Trends

Discussing the strong performance of MEME coins in 2024, the CEO noted their appeal lies in community-driven culture and speculative opportunities. While their future depends on market conditions, CoinEx remains committed to providing timely access to promising MEME coins.

Conclusion: A Message to Global Users

"The crypto world knows no borders; opportunities are everywhere," the CEO said. He emphasized CoinEx's commitment to making cryptocurrency trading accessible, safe, and innovative for all customers globally.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App |Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Karen Hu

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at