Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market To Hit $5.5 Billion By 2031, Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Strategies

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market ," The automated breach and attack simulation market was valued at $305.63 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031.Automated breach and attack simulation refers to a type of advanced computer security testing approach that seeks to find various security settings' vulnerabilities by simulating the attack vectors and methods hostile actors are likely to utilize. These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively. It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automated breach and attack simulation market based on offering, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on offering, the platforms and tools segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global automated breach and attack simulation market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:By deployment mode, the on-premises segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the cloud segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast time period.Based on application, the configuration management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The patch management segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.By end user, the enterprises and data centers segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the managed service providers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2022 to 2031.By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to rule the roost in terms of revenue and expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Players:-Keysight Technologies,Rapid7,Cymulate.,SafeBreach Inc.,XM Cyber,AttackIQ.,Qualys, Inc.,Sophos Ltd.,FireMon, LLC.,Skybox Security, Inc.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

