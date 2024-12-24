Angola Cables Executive Rui Faria To Also Represent West Africa On The International Advisory Body For Submarine Cable Resilience

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Angola Cables ( ), an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of its Executive Board Member and Chief Commercial Officer, Rui Faria, to the newly established International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience.

This representation on the 42-member advisory body comes at an opportune time, following widespread internet outages, across several African countries, earlier this year caused by damage to international undersea cables running along the West African coastline.

These disruptions have underscored the region's urgent need for greater infrastructure resilience. With growing reliance on digital networks for economic growth, trade, and innovation, safeguarding these undersea data corridors is vital for West Africa's development.

The International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies, and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC). Its goal is to enhance the reliability and safety of submarine cables, which are the backbone of global and regional connectivity.

Subsea cables facilitate over 99% of international data exchange, supporting communication, financial systems, cloud services, and digital economies worldwide. The multi-stakeholder advisory body includes government ministers, regulatory authorities, industry executives, and senior telecommunication cables experts.

With more than 30 years of experience in Africa's subsea cable sector, Faria was invited by

the Angolan Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Social Communication (MINTTICS) to take up this advisory role as the government looks to diversify its economy and improve telecoms infrastructure within the country.



“West Africa's recent experience with submarine cable failures has highlighted the fragility of our connectivity networks and the critical need for proactive solutions. As part of the International Advisory Body, we will work towards identifying vulnerabilities and implementing measures to ensure these vital cables remain operational and resilient. Strengthened collaboration and innovation will help mitigate disruptions and secure West Africa's digital future,” said Faria.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria, Angola Cables subsidiary, emphasised the importance of this appointment for the region, saying,“We are honoured that Rui has been selected to represent West Africa on the Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience. Submarine cables are the foundation of modern economies, and their stability is paramount for enabling global and regional growth. We believe this initiative will go a long way towards building resilience, ensuring uninterrupted worldwide connectivity, and unlocking new economic opportunities for West Africa.”

Angola Cables' participation in the Advisory Body underscores its commitment to initiatives that safeguard critical telecom infrastructure and support national and regional development. In this regard, the company also supports scientific research into naturally occurring cable failures, including the groundbreaking work conducted by the Department of Geography and Earth Science at Durham University in the Congo River Canyon Crossing in West Africa.

“Consultation, cooperation, and collaboration between countries and all technical and scientific stakeholders will ensure that we can implement better measures to safeguard submarine cable infrastructure and the integrity of the undersea data corridors, the lifeblood of our global, digital-enabled economy. On a regional front, they will enable West Africa to remain connected, competitive, and positioned for sustained digital and economic growth,” concluded Faria.



