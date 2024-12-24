STFC Natipora Wins All India Football Federation Championship

Player of the match, Sahil, delivered a phenomenal goal that became the turning point of the game and led his team to the championship win.

The J&K Football Association lauded the team for the victory.

“With players representing different regions of Jammu & Kashmir, STFC Natipora continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for aspiring footballers. The club's relentless pursuit of excellence has provided a platform for local talent to shine on national and international stages, inspiring countless young athletes across J&K,” the FA said.“A special acknowledgment goes to Mr. Irfan, the visionary Chairman of STFC Natipora, whose unwavering commitment and leadership have been instrumental in the club's consistent success.”

Earlier, STFC Natipora defeated National Sporting Club Baralgunj in the semi-final. Baralgunj initially led by a goal, but Sahil's brilliant equaliser reignited STFC's hopes, taking the match to a penalty shootout. In a display of nerves of steel and exceptional skill, STFC converted all their penalty shots while Baralgunj missed two, sealing a well-deserved victory for the team.

In their opening match, STFC defeated State Regional Sports Club 4-0. The team beat Patna 11 with the same commanding scoreline in their second game.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now