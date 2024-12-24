Israeli ambulance services reports over 20 people were injured during stampede while seeking shelter

(MENAFN) Israeli ambulance services reported that over 20 people were during a stampede while seeking shelter after a missile fired from Yemen. Some individuals panicked in the chaos. The Israeli announced that its Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace. Sirens were activated in several central Israeli areas following the missile launch. This comes amid the Houthi group's vow to continue military operations against Israel "in support of Gaza," insisting that they will persist until Israeli aggression against Gaza ceases.



Earlier, the Israeli army had also intercepted a drone launched from Yemen that was headed toward Israel. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that the group carried out two drone strikes: one targeting a military site near Ashkelon, and another near Jaffa. He stated in a televised message that the Houthis will continue their military actions against Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and will not stop until the Israeli aggression and blockade on Gaza end.



The Houthi group has intensified its operations, with reports confirming a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on a military target in Jaffa, which injured 16 Israelis, according to an Israeli ambulance report. Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones as part of their solidarity with Gaza during the ongoing conflict. These attacks, including some on Tel Aviv, are part of the Houthis' demands for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

