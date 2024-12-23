Terra Drone Agri Partners With S&H Techventure & ACM To Deploy Advanced Drone For Bagworm Control In Palm Oil Plantation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(Illustration of Terra Agri G30 drone for fertilizing and spraying)

(Terra Agri team with ACM team during the demo project)

EAST COAST OF MALAYSIA, MALAYSIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terra Drone Agri has deployed advanced drones through its service to combat bagworm infestations across several thousand hectares of oil palm plantations in Malaysia. This collaboration with S&H Techventure Sdn. Bhd. (S&H), a prominent distributor of agrochemical products, and Agricultural Chemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd. (ACM), a specialized chemical supplier, represents a significant step toward modernizing pest control in Malaysia's agricultural sector.By combining Terra Drone Agri's cutting-edge drone technology with the agrochemical expertise of S&H and ACM, this operation ensures highly efficient and precise pesticide application. ACM supplies TAKUMI, a potent insecticide specifically designed for bagworm management, while S&H provides Magnetik, a specialized solution to optimize pesticide application. This partnership allows for large-scale pest control while minimizing the environmental footprint typically associated with traditional pest management practices.Equipped with GX30 and D16 drones, Terra Drone Agri's solution delivers even and accurate pesticide distribution across hard-to-reach plantation areas, reducing chemical waste and labor costs. This technology-driven approach accelerates response times to pest outbreaks, offering an efficient and sustainable alternative to manual spraying methods.Bagworm infestations are a significant threat to oil palm plantations, causing severe defoliation and reducing yields. Through this initiative, Terra Drone Agri, S&H Techventure, and ACM aim not only to address immediate pest control needs but to provide a scalable and sustainable solution to long-standing agricultural challenges. The collaboration underscores the growing importance of integrating technology into agriculture to safeguard productivity and long-term sustainability.While this operation provides a direct response to the bagworm issue, it also highlights the necessity for ongoing innovation within the agricultural industry. As pests evolve and climate conditions shift, traditional pest control strategies are becoming less effective. This partnership demonstrates the essential role of technology in transforming Malaysia's oil palm plantations, setting a new standard for the industry in pest management.***About S&H Techventure Sdn. BhdS&H Techventure Sdn. Bhd. is a prominent distributor of pesticides and harvesting tools, serving the Malaysian market. With a strong focus on providing tailored solutions for plantation management, the company plays a critical role in supporting sustainable agricultural practices. S&H Techventure's expertise extends to addressing specific regional challenges, including bagworm infestations, and ensuring the effective implementation of pest control strategies through its comprehensive product offerings and services.About Agricultural Chemicals (M) Sdn. BhdAgricultural Chemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd. (ACM), established in 1969 and headquartered in Penang, Malaysia, is a Japanese-Malaysian joint venture with shareholders including Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Marubeni Corporation, and Pertubuhan Peladang Kebangsaan (NAFAS). Initially focused on pesticide formulation, ACM has evolved into a leading industry player in agrochemicals, farm machinery, and environmental health products. Renowned for its expertise as a formulator, ACM also delivers excellent after-sales services, including specialized training and consultation, ensuring clients achieve optimal results in crop protection and management.About Terra Drone AgriTerra Drone Agri is a subsidiary of the Terra Drone Corporation, specializing in drone services for agriculture primarily in Malaysia. The services encompass spraying and land mapping for various agricultural sectors, including forestry and plantation. Terra Drone Agri also oversees the management of 'Terra Agri' as part of the company's comprehensive service offerings.About Terra AgriTerra Agri is an agricultural service brand operating in Southeast Asia through Terra Drone Indonesia and Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia. We offer crop intelligence and plantation control systems to monitor site conditions, utilizing aerial and ground information, including topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall, and farm operations activity. We focus on streamlining and digitizing agricultural processes, employing drone technology for efficient spraying and mapping throughout production cycles.About Terra DroneTerra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Japan, is a global leader in drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions. Dedicated to the mission of“Unlock 'X' Dimensions”, the company is committed to creating a prosperous future by "crossing" bridges-integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Specializing in surveying, inspections, agriculture, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Terra Drone serves industries such as oil and gas, construction, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.With a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects worldwide, Terra Drone has achieved significant milestones in the drone operations field. In July 2023, the company acquired a majority stake in Unifly, a world-leading provider of UTM platform, with deployments in over eight countries, followed by an investment in U.S.-based Aloft Technologies in February 2024, further expanding its capabilities in UTM.Recognized by Drone Industry Insights as one of the top three industrial drone service providers globally for five consecutive years, Terra Drone aims to build the digital infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of drones and AAM solutions.For more information, please visit our website:Media Contact:Wilson OngCountry ManagerTerra Drone Agri...

