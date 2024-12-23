Taxbiz USA Announces Grand Opening Of New Location In Gaithersburg, Maryland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TaxBiz USA Grand Opening

TaxBiz USA is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on January 6, 2025!

- Beth McNeil, CEO of TaxBiz USAGAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (Hey Papi Promotions ) - Mark those calendars! TaxBiz USA proudly announces the grand opening of its latest office on Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (EST). Located at 18310 Montgomery Village Avenue, Suite 440, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20879, this new facility signifies a major commitment to providing expert tax solutions to individuals, the self-employed, and small businesses across the nation.Navigating tax issues can be daunting, especially when faced with IRS challenges. Thankfully, a dedicated team of experienced CPAs, tax attorneys, and Enrolled Agents stands ready to assist clients in tackling the complexities of tax resolution. Whether it's tax preparation, business setup, tax planning, or resolving levies and liens, the knowledgeable professionals at TaxBiz USA are equipped to provide comprehensive support.Moreover, TaxBiz USA is committed to accessibility, offering free consultations and Spanish-speaking services to ensure everyone feels welcomed and understood. This inclusive approach helps foster a supportive environment for all clients, allowing them to seek the help they need without hesitation.The grand opening celebration promises to be an engaging event, inviting the community to explore the new office, meet the team, and learn more about the array of services available. Attendees can expect refreshments, informative presentations, and the chance to discuss tax concerns in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.Beth McNeil, CEO of TaxBiz USA, emphasizes the significance of this new location:“Expanding to Gaithersburg allows for better service to the local community. With three convenient offices in Greenbelt, Fort Washington, and now Gaithersburg, TaxBiz USA is positioned to reach even more individuals and businesses in need of expert tax assistance.”This expansion reflects a larger mission to provide financial clarity and peace of mind to clients. TaxBiz USA believes in empowering clients to move forward confidently, focusing on solutions rather than retention. The motto,“In the tax resolution business, not the client retention business,” serves as a guiding principle for the team.TaxBiz USA offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet diverse tax needs. Key offerings include:- Tax Preparation: Professional assistance to ensure accurate and efficient submission of tax returns.- Business Setup: Guidance for entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of starting a new business.- Tax Planning: Strategic insights to help minimize tax liabilities and optimize financial outcomes.- Tax Resolution: Expertise in resolving disputes with the IRS, including levy and lien releases.The new Gaithersburg office aims to create a welcoming environment where clients can comfortably discuss their tax concerns and receive personalized solutions. The goal is to become a trusted partner in the financial journeys of individuals and small businesses alike.As the grand opening approaches, excitement builds for the opportunity to connect with the community. Local residents and business owners are encouraged to stop by, learn about the services offered, and take advantage of the special promotions available during the event.For more information about the grand opening and the services provided at TaxBiz USA, please visit . This new location is ready to help clients achieve financial clarity and resolve their tax challenges with expertise and care.

