Jason Schenker Delivered Economic And Futurist Keynote Speech To The Alliance For Automotive Innovation In Los Angeles

- Jason SchenkerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to share that Jason Schenker , the top-ranked economist, global futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address to the automotive executives and leaders of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation in Los Angeles, California, on November 19, 2024.The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents a wide range of companies in the automotive industry, including leading U.S. auto manufacturers, autonomous vehicle innovators, equipment suppliers, battery producers, and semiconductor makers. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation works with policymakers to support cleaner, safer, and smarter personal transportation.With his deep expertise in the automotive industry, transportation, energy, economics, supply chain, and future trends, Mr. Schenker's speech for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation was titled“An Outlook of Risks and Opportunities for the Automotive Industry and Auto Dealers.” Mr. Schenker's talk was tailored for automotive and transportation leaders navigating an uncertain outlook of economic, geopolitical, and technological risks and opportunities.Drawing on extensive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy and financial markets. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including the transformative roles of automotive technologies, the limitations of electric vehicles, prospects for self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence in the future of work, geopolitical risks, and decoupling U.S. and Chinese supply chains.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared,“Having covered the automotive sector for over two decades, it was a pleasure to share timely economic research and forward-looking futurist transportation insights with the automotive leaders of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation in Los Angeles. My remarks focused on the most critical trends that will shape the future of transportation and light vehicle sales, including labor market data, consumer credit, automotive debt quality, shifting supply chain risks, interest rates, sustainability mandates and electric vehicles, geopolitical risks, and other relevant topics for leading automotive executives and auto dealers.”Mr. Schenker's speech emphasized multiple themes essential for automotive, transportation, and dealer leaders seeking to capture upside opportunities and manage future challenges, including:- Outlook for the U.S. Economy- Recent Trends in Automotive Sales, Vehicle Fleet Life, and Manufacturing- U.S. Jobs and Consumer Debt- Cold War Two® Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risks- Sustainability Mandates and E.V. Limitations- Key Strategic ConsiderationsFollowing the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation for the invite to speak to leading automotive manufacturing, supply chain, and dealer executives:“It was an honor sharing original research from Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute with some of America's leading automotive executives and professionals.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.3 million students have taken Jason's 42 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit- For more information about Prestige Economics, visit- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit

