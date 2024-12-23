TNS Opens At Brickell City Centre: Juanes' Daughters Luna & Paloma Join Mom Karen Martinez For Gen Z Exclusive Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned Colombian youth brand Tennis, known in the United States as TNS, celebrated the grand opening of its new store located on the second floor of the prestigious Brickell City Centre (store 242B) with an unforgettable experience tailored especially for Generation Z.On Saturday, December 14, over 15 young women were invited by Luna Aristizabal, the eldest daughter of iconic Juanes and actress-model Karen Martinez, to enjoy an afternoon filled with fashion, creativity, and fun. During the event, participants had the opportunity to personalize backpacks called "mochilas", 100% made in Colombia, using charms and scarves that showcased their personal style.The activity took place in a warm and inviting setting where the guests spent a delightful afternoon with friends, enjoyed refreshing cocktails, and explored the new TNS collection. This collection is designed to offer unique styles that capture global trends, featuring five standout lines: Eclectic, Artisanal, Romantic Resort, Glamour, and Denim, each created to provide a memorable shopping experience.A Value Proposition for Generation ZThe customization experience not only highlighted TNS's commitment to design and quality but also its focus on connecting with the values and preferences of Generation Z. By allowing participants to design backpacks that reflect their individuality, the brand reaffirmed its position as a leader in youth fashion.“We want our store to be much more than a place to shop for clothes; we want it to be a space where our clients can express their creativity, share moments with friends, and live unique experiences,” commented the TNS team.The opening of this new store marks an exciting chapter for TNS in Miami as it becomes the third location in Florida, following its stores in Dadeland Mall and Sawgrass Mills. This expansion solidifies its presence in Miami, within one of the city's most iconic shopping centers, bringing the brand closer to a young, vibrant audience constantly seeking the latest trends.For more information about the new collection and upcoming experiences, visit the TNS store at Brickell City Centre, store 242B, or follow them on social media @tns.

