Saphala Ekadashi 2024: When To Break Fast - December 26, Or 27? Check Parana Date, Timings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saphala Ekadashi 2024 : Saphala Ekadashi, which is one of the most important Ekadashis for devotees of Lord Vishnuwould be observed on December 26. Devotees fast on this occasion, and 'Parana,' or breaking the fast is an important aspect of the prayers.

In certain cases, Ekadashi fasting is observed on two days. However, for this year, the fast would be broken on December 27, as per the timings given in the Drikpanchang.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Dates, timings

Saphala Ekadashi date: Thursday, December 26

Ekadashi Tithi Begins 10:29 PM on Dec 25, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends 12:43 AM on Dec 27, 2024

| Mokshada Ekadashi 2024: Check timings, history, date

Parana (Breaking the Fast): Friday, December 27

Parana time 7:12 AM to 9:16 AM

Dwadashi ending time: 2:26 AM on December 28, 2024

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Significance of Parana

It is important to complete the Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi, unless Dwadashi ends before sunrise. Failing to do so is considered an offence.

| Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Key dates for sacred baths | Details inside

As per the tradition, Parana should also not be performed during Hari Vasara, which marks the first quarter of the Dwadashi Tithi. The ideal time for Parana is during the Pratahkal (early morning), and breaking the fast during Madhyahna (midday) should be avoided. If someone fails to break the fast during Pratahkal, the person can perform Parana during mid-day.

In certain cases, Ekadashi fasting is observed on two consecutive days. It is recommended that Smarthas (those following traditional rituals) with family fast only on the first day. The second, alternate Ekadashi fasting, is specifically advised for Sanyasis, widows, and those seeking Moksha.