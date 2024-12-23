Philippines Plans To Purchase Typhon Missile Launchers From United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippine military plans to purchase Typhon mobile ground-based missile launchers from the United States, Azernews reports.

"We intend to receive them. They are crucial for enhancing our defense systems for the archipelago," the official stated, noting that weapon procurement in the Philippines typically takes at least two years. The allocation of funds for the Typhon system has not yet been included in the fiscal year 2025 budget.

In 2024, the United States deployed a Typhon system to the Philippines as part of the annual US-Philippine military exercises. Despite objections from the People's Republic of China (PRC), the American command decided to leave the Typhon system in the Philippines.

The Typhon system is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,800 km and multi-purpose SM-6 missiles with a range of up to 500 km in its current configuration.

The potential purchase of the Typhon system marks a significant step in the Philippines' efforts to modernize its military and strengthen its defense capabilities in the face of rising geopolitical tensions in the region. With its advanced missile systems, the Philippines will be better equipped to safeguard its sovereignty, especially in the context of ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Furthermore, this move underscores the strengthening military ties between the Philippines and the United States, which have been growing in recent years through joint exercises and security agreements.