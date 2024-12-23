Philippines Plans To Purchase Typhon Missile Launchers From United States
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Philippine military plans to purchase Typhon mobile
ground-based missile launchers from the United States,
Azernews reports.
"We intend to receive them. They are crucial for enhancing our
defense systems for the archipelago," the official stated, noting
that weapon procurement in the Philippines typically takes at least
two years. The allocation of funds for the Typhon system has not
yet been included in the fiscal year 2025 budget.
In 2024, the United States deployed a Typhon system to the
Philippines as part of the annual US-Philippine military exercises.
Despite objections from the People's Republic of China (PRC), the
American command decided to leave the Typhon system in the
Philippines.
The Typhon system is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise
missiles with a range of up to 1,800 km and multi-purpose SM-6
missiles with a range of up to 500 km in its current
configuration.
The potential purchase of the Typhon system marks a significant
step in the Philippines' efforts to modernize its military and
strengthen its defense capabilities in the face of rising
geopolitical tensions in the region. With its advanced missile
systems, the Philippines will be better equipped to safeguard its
sovereignty, especially in the context of ongoing territorial
disputes in the South China Sea. Furthermore, this move underscores
the strengthening military ties between the Philippines and the
United States, which have been growing in recent years through
joint exercises and security agreements.
