New Zealand Rejects Plan To Introduce Its Own Passports For Residents Of Cook Islands
Date
12/23/2024 3:11:47 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
New Zealand has rejected proposals for granting citizenship and
issuing its own passports to residents of the Cook Islands, but has
expressed a willingness to discuss the issue of independence,
The proposal, initiated by Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark
Brown, was met with rejection by New Zealand's Prime Minister
Christopher Luxon and the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Winston Peters.
According to Peters, the creation of a separate passport for the
Cook Islands could affect key aspects of the constitutional
relationship between the two countries and challenge the concept of
common citizenship.
"If the Cook Islands seek independence from New Zealand, we are
ready to begin negotiations. However, any decision regarding future
status must be made through a referendum," he stated.
The Cook Islands, made up of 15 islands and atolls in the South
Pacific Ocean, are home to approximately 15,000 inhabitants. Since
1965, they have been a self-governing state in free association
with New Zealand. While the local government controls the internal
and international affairs of the Cook Islands, its citizens hold
New Zealand citizenship.
According to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
Trade, the country is obligated to assist the Cook Islands in
matters of foreign policy, natural disasters, and defense.
Additionally, around 100,000 people in New Zealand identify
themselves as Cook Islands Māori, strengthening the cultural and
historical ties between the two nations.
While the Cook Islands enjoys significant autonomy, the issue of
independence remains a sensitive topic. New Zealand's rejection of
the proposal for separate citizenship and passports is a reminder
of the complexity of their relationship. However, the willingness
to discuss independence marks a potential shift towards a future
that may involve greater self-determination for the Cook Islands.
As global and regional dynamics evolve, it will be interesting to
see how this issue develops and how both parties approach the
question of independence moving forward.
