New Zealand Rejects Plan To Introduce Its Own Passports For Residents Of Cook Islands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

New Zealand has rejected proposals for granting citizenship and issuing its own passports to residents of the Cook Islands, but has expressed a willingness to discuss the issue of independence, Azernews reports.

The proposal, initiated by Cook Islands Prime Mark Brown, was met with rejection by New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters.

According to Peters, the creation of a separate passport for the Cook Islands could affect key aspects of the constitutional relationship between the two countries and challenge the concept of common citizenship.

"If the Cook Islands seek independence from New Zealand, we are ready to begin negotiations. However, any decision regarding future status must be made through a referendum," he stated.

The Cook Islands, made up of 15 islands and atolls in the South Pacific Ocean, are home to approximately 15,000 inhabitants. Since 1965, they have been a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand. While the local government controls the internal and international affairs of the Cook Islands, its citizens hold New Zealand citizenship.

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the country is obligated to assist the Cook Islands in matters of foreign policy, natural disasters, and defense. Additionally, around 100,000 people in New Zealand identify themselves as Cook Islands Māori, strengthening the cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

While the Cook Islands enjoys significant autonomy, the issue of independence remains a sensitive topic. New Zealand's rejection of the proposal for separate citizenship and passports is a reminder of the complexity of their relationship. However, the willingness to discuss independence marks a potential shift towards a future that may involve greater self-determination for the Cook Islands. As global and regional dynamics evolve, it will be interesting to see how this issue develops and how both parties approach the question of independence moving forward.