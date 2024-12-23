North Korea's Casualty Toll In Kursk Region Exceeds 3,000 - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, reported that the number of North Korean killed or wounded in action in Kursk region now exceeds 3,000.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, we also received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline and the areas of the Kursk operation. There are risks of North Korea sending additional and military equipment to the Russian army, and we will have tangible responses to this. Now, according to preliminary data, the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in the Kursk region has already exceeded 3,000.," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, it is important for the world to understand that the risk of destabilization around the Korean Peninsula and in neighboring regions or waters increases proportionally with the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The transfer of modern warfare experience and the proliferation of military technologies from Russia is a global threat. For the world, the cost of restoring stability is always much higher than the cost of effectively pressuring those who destabilize the situation and destroy lives," the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in October, the National Intelligence Service in South Korea stated that the North Korean regime had decided to dispatch 12,000 troops to support Russia's war effort against Ukraine.

On November 26, the US Department of Defense confirmed that at least 12,000 North Korean troops had been deployed in Russia.

Russia is now employing North Korean soldiers in assault missions within Kursk region as part of combined units of the Marine Corps and Airborne Assault Forces.

On December 9, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that North Korean soldiers are suffering significant casualties in battles within Kursk region (Russia), where the raid by the Ukrainian Defense Forces is underway.

South Korean MP Lee Son-kwon, citing intelligence data, said that at least 100 North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia had been killed and some 1,000 had been wounded in battles with Ukrainian troops in Kursk region.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that North Korea could deploy up to 100,000 troops to assist Russia in its war effort against Ukraine.

