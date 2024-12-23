Youth Min.: Al-Khaleej Diwan Important Event For Cooperation, Experience
12/23/2024 3:02:54 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday that "Al-khaleej diwan" forum was an important platform for communication, cooperation, and experience for Gulf youth.
Minister Al-Mutairi thanked at the end of the four-day forum for the Khaleeji Zain 26 Cup the 120 speakers from Gulf states that participated in workshops and seminars, all of which support the youth.
Al-Mutairi praised the efforts of "Harvard diwan" on co-organizing the event.
He appreciated greatly the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
