Youth Min.: Al-Khaleej Diwan Important Event For Cooperation, Experience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- The of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday that "Al-khaleej diwan" forum was an important for communication, cooperation, and experience for Gulf youth.

Minister Al-Mutairi thanked at the end of the four-day forum for the Khaleeji Zain 26 Cup the 120 speakers from Gulf states that participated in workshops and seminars, all of which support the youth.

Al-Mutairi praised the efforts of "Harvard diwan" on co-organizing the event.

He appreciated greatly the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

