Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal's 'Backlog' Wins Mometu Short Film Contest

Backlog, directed by Jacqueline Rosenthal

Untested rape kit drama takes first prize at first-ever Mometu Short Contest

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L.A. filmmaker Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal has won the first edition of the Mometu Short Film Contest for her social impact film, Backlog.Inspired by the real-life U.S. Senate Hearing addressing the national backlog of untested rape kits, Backlog follows the journey of a young college sexual assault survivor who becomes a pivotal witness in the fight for justice. After years of reclaiming her life following an unprosecuted attack due to an untested rape kit, she finds the courage to be the voice of hope for women around the world.Rosenthal's win is especially notable as it reflects both popular support and critical acclaim. Backlog was chosen through a combination of public voting and the decision of an esteemed panel of industry judges, recognizing its compelling storytelling and social significance.She was one of 10 finalists chosen from an initial selection of 50 outstanding short films. As the winner, Rosenthal will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a distribution deal to feature Backlog on the Mometu streaming platform. A graduate of USC's prestigious MFA program in Film and Television Production, Rosenthal builds on her growing success with this award-winning drama, which has already garnered accolades such as the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival award and inclusion in the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the American Pavilion.“We were blown away by the incredible talent showcased by filmmakers who entered this year's contest. Backlog immediately stood out as a story that demands to be told, addressing a vital issue with a powerful voice. We were deeply moved by Jacqueline's storytelling and the importance of Backlog's message. We are thrilled to bring her work to Mometu audiences and continue the dialogue on such an important topic,” said Bryan Louzil, VP of Business Development for Mometu.Mometu congratulates all the incredible filmmakers who participated in the contest. Stay tuned for Backlog's debut on Mometu, and for more information about Mometu and the Short Film Contest, please visit .

