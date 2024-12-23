Prime Minister Lights Christmas Tree At Umm Al Jimal Archaeological Site

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan lit the Christmas tree on Monday at the Umm Al Jimal archaeological site in Mafraq, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July.

Hassan attended the ceremony organised by the Umm Al Jimal Municipality with the attendance of ministers, Christian leaders, dignitaries and representatives from the local community and the northeastern city of Mafraq.

On July 27, the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO announced the inclusion of Umm Jimal as the seventh Jordanian site on the World Heritage List.

The list already includes Petra, Quseir Amra, Umm Rasas, Wadi Rum, Maghtas, and Salt.

Umm Al Jimal, the third Nabataean city after Petra and Umm Rasas, is home to sixteen churches both inside and outside the old town's walls.

According to UNESCO, Umm Al Jimal preserves basaltic structures from the Byzantine and Early Islamic periods that represent the local architecture style of the Hauran region, with some earlier Roman military buildings re-purposed by later inhabitants

Mayor of Umm Al Jimal, Hassan Rahiba, highlighted that the lighting of the Christmas tree at this historic site "symbolises Jordan's core values of love, tolerance and peace."

Rahiba noted that efforts will be made in partnership with the public, private sectors and civil society to develop a comprehensive plan that encourages investment in the site and enhances its status as a key Jordanian tourist destination.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony on behalf of the Christian clergies, Archimandrite Athanasius Kakish hailed His Majesty King Abdullah for his leadership in fostering unity and support for establishing the Orthodox Baptism Site and gilding the Dome of the Rock's historical decorations.