Indo-Kuwaiti Relations Enter Strategic Era With Defence And Energy Focus

New Delhi, Dec 23 (KNN) India and Kuwait have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait, marking the first such visit by an Indian premier in 43 years.

During the two-day visit, Kuwait bestowed its highest civilian honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' upon Modi in recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.

The visit, which saw Modi accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, resulted in significant diplomatic achievements, including the signing of four memoranda of understanding.

These agreements encompass defence cooperation, sports, culture, and solar energy development. The defence agreement notably includes provisions for training, personnel exchange, joint exercises, and research collaboration.

In meetings with Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other senior officials, discussions centred on expanding cooperation in key sectors including pharmaceuticals, information technology, financial technology, infrastructure, and security.

Modi also extended an invitation to Kuwait's Investment Authority to explore new opportunities in India, particularly in energy, defence, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food parks.

The strategic partnership is expected to enhance bilateral consultations and exchanges on matters of mutual interest.

Both leaders acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora, numbering over one million, to Kuwait's development.

Modi expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support of the Indian community, while the Amir praised their role in his country's progress.

The timing of Modi's visit coincides with ongoing regional tensions in West Asia, and both nations emphasised their shared interest in regional peace and stability.

In a joint statement, they strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and called for dismantling terror infrastructure and financing networks.

The leaders also discussed the potential for enhanced cooperation through Kuwait's presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with particular emphasis on expediting the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

This diplomatic engagement marks a significant milestone in Indo-Kuwaiti relations, with both nations expressing optimism about the future of their renewed partnership and its potential impact on regional stability and bilateral growth.

