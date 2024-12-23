Investornewsbreaks Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) Advances Copper-Binding Drug For Wilson's Disease And Age-Related Therapies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) announced promising preclinical findings demonstrating the copper-binding capabilities of its Telomir-1 drug candidate, positioning it as a potential treatment for Wilson's disease and other copper-related disorders. Recent studies highlighted Telomir-1's ability to selectively bind and regulate copper, iron, and zinc, providing a foundation for addressing Wilson's disease, a rare genetic condition caused by toxic copper accumulation. The company also outlined its broader research initiatives, including studies on Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and metal toxicity. Telomir plans to file an IND application in late 2025, with human clinical trials targeted for 2026, aiming to revolutionize treatments for age-related diseases by addressing their root causes.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of
Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. For more information about the company, visit the website
