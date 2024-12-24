Putin lists Modi between ‘friends’ to have tea with

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has highlighted his friendly relations with Indian Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, naming them as key Asian leaders he considers friends. During his annual year-end press conference, Putin shared his desire to have tea with global figures, reminiscing about warm memories with leaders like former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and ex-French President Jacques Chirac. He also mentioned having a strong relationship with Modi, emphasizing the mutual respect between the two nations.



Putin praised Modi’s policies for fostering rapid economic growth and creating stable conditions for investments in India. His remarks come ahead of a planned visit to New Delhi for a bilateral summit with Modi, which is expected early next year. The two countries have seen expanding political and economic cooperation, especially after Western sanctions on Russia. India has significantly increased its purchases of discounted Russian oil, pushing trade between the two nations to over $65 billion last year.



With India now Russia’s top oil buyer, the two countries are working to address trade imbalances, with a target of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

