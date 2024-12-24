18 years old Gukesh Dommaraju checkmates world

(MENAFN) At just eight years old, Gukesh Dommaraju dreamed of becoming the world chess champion, inspired by the legendary Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. His passion was sparked when Anand's 2013 World Championship match against was held in his hometown of Chennai. Gukesh, moved by the atmosphere and the respect for Anand, decided he would one day bring the title back to India.



On December 12, 2024, Gukesh’s dream came true when he became the youngest ever FIDE World Chess Champion, defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. At 18, he surpassed Garry Kasparov’s record of becoming world champion at 22, making history with his remarkable feat.



Gukesh’s rise began with him becoming a grandmaster at just 12 years old. His historic win was a product of years of dedication, family support, and sacrifices. His mother, Padma Kumar, a professor, and his father, Rajinikanth, a doctor, were pivotal in supporting his journey despite no prior interest in chess in their family. Gukesh’s father, in a rare sacrifice for an Indian father, quit his job six years ago to accompany Gukesh to tournaments.



Although the final game featured a blunder from Ding, former champion Kasparov defended Gukesh’s victory, emphasizing the high level of play. Gukesh's hard work, combined with mentorship from Anand, propelled him to success. His earlier accomplishments included helping India win a bronze at the 2022 Chess Olympiad and clinching gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, which led him to qualify for the World Championship by winning the 2023 Candidates Tournament.

