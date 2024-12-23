Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Boosts Production Efficiency With New Robotic Assembly Line

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO announced the successful ramp-up of a state-of-the-art assembly line at its Garland, Texas facility, incorporating Automated Guided Robots (“AGRs”) to enhance production efficiency and quality control. The innovative system streamlines manufacturing, boosting efficiency by 50% while reducing manual handling and improving worker safety. The facility is now producing upgraded T-Boss 560L and 760L models, featuring enclosed cabs with heaters for all-weather utility. CEO David Shan highlighted the company's commitment to innovation, aligning operations with customer needs and driving stakeholder value as Massimo prepares for an impactful 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020,

Massimo Marine

manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the

Dallas / Fort Worth

area of

Texas

in the city of

Garland

. For more information, visit

massimomotor

and

massimomarine

.

