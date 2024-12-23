Uterine Fibroid Awareness Key To Female Wellbeing

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Doctors have raised serious concerns about the lack of awareness regarding uterine fibroids, a common but often misunderstood medical condition.

They warn ignorance is leading to harmful suspicion, violence, and even tragic deaths, among women and girls.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths on the muscle walls of the uterus, and they can cause symptoms such as painful and heavy periods, severe bleeding, frequent urination and abdominal swelling.

Story of a girl's death

Bibi Tahira, a resident of the Kart-i-Naw area of Kabul, shared a heartbreaking story with Pajhwok Afghan News. A few years ago, her cousin's 16-year-old daughter began complaining of severe pain, frequent periods and a bloated belly.

Unaware of the symptoms of fibroids, her family grew suspicious and accused the girl of having become pregnant.

Tahira recalled,“One day, when they were taking her to the doctor, all family men gathered like a police force, locked her up in a room, and began interrogating her. They beat her so ruthlessly that she fell unconscious and started bleeding severely.”

After the men left, her mother secretly took her to hospital. Sadly, the girl passed away due to excessive bleeding and the injuries inflicted during the beatings.

Based on an ultrasound examination, doctors concluded the girl had a large fibroid, not a pregnancy. Tragically, by that time, it was too late to save her.

Women share painful experiences

Zakia (a pseudonym), 32, from Paktika province, described her own distressing experience. At 18, she began suffering from irregular periods and severe back and abdominal pain.

Her stomach gradually enlarged, but due to embarrassment, she kept her symptoms to herself.“After a year, I couldn't ignore it any longer, so I told my mother.”

She said:“My brothers noticed and urged my mother to take me to a doctor. When we went for an ultrasound, the doctor thought I might be pregnant.”

Zakia recollected tearfully:“My mother immediately yelled at me, beat me and wanted to know what I had done. I swore I hadn't done anything wrong, but no one believed me. My brothers even threatened to kill me. I begged them, but they still thrashed me.”

As Zakia's menstruation confirmed she was not pregnant; her mother came to believe her. However, men in her family continued to harbour suspicions and wanted to harm her.

“Finally, my mother decided to bring me to Kabul, where I was diagnosed with fibroids and had to undergo a surgery.”

Jamila, 35, from the Taimani area of Kabul, faced a similar situation.“For months, I didn't understand why my abdomen was growing, and I couldn't sit comfortably,” she said.

She added:“My brother's wife mocked me, asking what had happened to me.” After seeing a doctor, Jamila was diagnosed with fibroids and advised to undergo a surgery.

Doctors urge early medical care

Dr. Farzana Durrani, an obstetrics and gynecologist at Afghan Health Hospital in Kabul, explained uterine fibroids were non-cancerous lumps that grew on the muscle tissue of the uterus.

These growths can form inside or outside the uterus and are often linked to genetic factors or hormonal changes.

The symptoms vary based on their size and location, but the larger they are, the greater the chances of pain, excessive bleeding and other complications.

Dr. Durrani emphasised the importance of early medical intervention.“If fibroids are left untreated, they can lead to further complications, and in some cases, benign tumors may turn malignant,” she said.

She also pointed out that fibroids could grow rapidly in some young girls, leading to suspicions within families.“This can result in severe consequences,” Dr. Durrani observed.

She shared the case of an 18-year-old girl from Logar province who was brutally beaten by her family. Her relatives mistakenly believed she was pregnant.

“The girl had bruises all over her body. When she was finally brought to Kabul, an ultrasound exam confirmed she had fibroids, not a pregnancy.”

Dr. Durrani added,“The mother and daughter cried not out of grief, but because of relief, as the stigma had been removed.”

The family, having seen the evidence, finally understood the situation.“Even the girl's father cried, saying 'we were about to kill our daughter'. Thank God, we prevented the killing of a human being.”

Greater awareness needed

Dr. Durrani and other medical experts emphasise the need for greater awareness, especially in rural areas where healthcare access is limited, and where cultural stigma may prevent women from seeking treatment.

“The level of awareness is still very low in many areas,” Dr. Durrani noted, urging the media and the Ministry of Public Health to launch awareness campaigns.

Dr. Benafsha Arifi, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Shifajo Hospital, echoed Durrani's concerns. She called enlargement of the abdomen one of the main symptoms of fibroids.

“Patients often experience back pain, abdominal discomfort, cramping, and other symptoms. We've had cases where families brought patients to us because they noticed a lump in their stomachs, only to discover fibroids after an ultrasound exam.”

Dr. Arifi advised families to seek medical assistance immediately when they noticed fibroid symptoms in their daughters and to offer emotional support in the treatment process.

Dr. Malalai Rahimi Faizi, director of the Malalai Maternity Hospital in Kabul, added fibroids could grow very quickly in some cases, reaching large sizes in just a few months.

“In some instances, fibroids can take a year to grow, but in other cases, they can grow very rapidly within a few months,” she explained.

Dr. Faizi also urged families not to put pressure on their daughters and to seek medical help immediately if they noticed fibroid symptoms.

Scholars warn against suspicions

Mufti Shams-ur-Rahman Frotan, a religious scholar, weighed in on the issue, saying levelling unfounded accusations was forbidden in Islam.

“Some people wrongly presume women and girls have got pregnant when they notice an enlarged abdomen. But blaming someone without any proof is like accusing them of adultery,” he said.

He stressed,“If someone accuses a girl of being pregnant, they must provide four witnesses to prove it. If they fail to do so, they must be lashed 80 times.”

Mufti Frotan advised families to avoid baseless suspicions and seek medical care for their daughters instead of resorting to violence.

sa