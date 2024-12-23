Bitmart Announces 2024 Christmas & New Year Campaign With 430,000 USDT Prize Pool And Exclusive Holiday Offers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the leading global exchange, today launches the much-anticipated 2024 Christmas & New Year Campaign , featuring an impressive 430,000 USDT prize pool and a variety of festive rewards for users to enjoy during the holiday season. From December 23, 2024, to January 6, 2025, traders and enthusiasts can take advantage of enticing opportunities to win gift cards, share trading fee bonuses, complete tasks for instant rewards, receive cashback, claim exclusive airdrops, participate in giveaways, savings, and more.







"This year's holiday Campaign is all about sharing joy and spreading cheer within the crypto community," said Nickolas Hoog, VP of Marketing at BitMart. "BitMart is thrilled to celebrate our community with a year-end Campaign that includes an expanded prize pool, exciting competitions, and tailored incentives to bring a great year in crypto to a close."

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

Trade and Win Gift Cards (Individual Rewards)

Top 10 Spot or Futures traders will receive gift cards worth $200 each for popular platforms like Netflix, Steam, and Uber:

Share Trading Fees & Airdrops (Shared Rewards)

The trading fees collected during the Campaign period will contribute to a special prize pool, with rewards distributed via airdrops on January 15, 2025. Users can qualify by completing any two tasks for a chance to win additional rewards.

Social Media Community Events

Engage with BitMart's social media platforms to unlock 3,500 USDT in rewards.

Fiat Onramp Cashback Bonuses

New users completing their first crypto purchase via fiat onramp can enjoy 10% cashback. High-volume users ranked in the top 100 can earn an additional 2% cashback bonus, and completing specific tasks can boost cashback rates up to 10% on the highest transaction volume.

VIP Exclusive Savings

VIP users can earn up to 14% APY on select savings products and share a 2,000 USDT bonus. Limited spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, making this an exclusive opportunity for BitMart's valued VIP members.

Exclusive Rewards for API Users

API users can enjoy special rewards during the campaign. Create an API key and complete any amount of spot trading via API to unlock USDT rewards and additional benefits, including a 2-Month API VIP4 Fee Rate. Participate in collaboration events to unlock USDT rewards and additional benefits.

How to Participate

Visit the official Campaign page: to explore the full list of events, terms and conditions, and Campaign details.

