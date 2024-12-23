Qatar Airways Celebrates Holiday Season With Lights-Decorated Aircraft
12/23/2024 2:00:20 PM
Doha, Qatar: In conjunction with the holiday season, Qatar Airways shared a computer-generated imagery (CGI) video of one of its aircraft adorned with sparkling Christmas lights.
The gorgeous display, paired with falling snow, created a beautiful scene that attracted a lot of viewers worldwide.
The airline shared the video on its social media platforms with the caption:“The perfect holiday flight does not exis...”
The charming sight of the illuminated aircraft amidst falling snowflakes resembled a picture-perfect winter painting.
