Atul Subhash Suicide: Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary Meets Parents

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, Shambhavi Choudhary, visited the family of AI engineer Atul Subhash at his residence in the Pusa area on Monday and consoled them for the tragic demise of their son who committed in Bengaluru.

She has assured the family of her support, and promised the family members to bring the matter to Parliament and advocate for changes in custody laws and protections against misuse of harassment laws.

While addressing the media, Shambhavi Choudhury expressed her sorrow over the incident and assured her support for the family's demands.

"I have ensured all possible help in this matter to provide the family's rightful claim to custody of Atul Subhash's son,” Shambhavi Choudhary, the LJP-RV MP from Samastipur, said.

Atul Subhash, an AI engineer working with a private firm in Bangalore, tragically ended his life earlier this month.

Before his suicide, he released a lengthy video and left behind a 24-page note, detailing the reasons and circumstances leading to his decision.

After his demise, Atul Subhash's father, Pawan Modi, has strongly advocated for the custody of his grandson.

He asserts that since the child's mother, Nikita, is currently in jail, the natural guardianship should be passed to the grandparents. He urged the court to prioritise the well-being of the child and consider the grandparents' custody claim.

Pawan Modi emphasised the need for legal reforms to reduce male harassment cases.

He requested MP Shambhavi Choudhary to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha for broader legal and societal reforms.

He also advocated for legal reforms to prevent incidents like this in the future.

He urged the MP to help bring back his grandson, for whom the family has been fighting custody.

The MP inquired about the steps taken by the Bengaluru police and the details of the FIR lodged locally.