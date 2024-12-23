(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A unit of the“Phoenix” brigade of the“Pomsta” brigade destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, 12 enemy vehicles, as well as its and lubricant depots and infantry near Kreminna.

According to Ukrinform, the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Yevhen Pikus reported this on .

“A self-propelled artillery unit, a tank , 12 vehicles, MT-LB (light armored multipurpose tractor), 2 fuel and lubricant depots, a generator, a dozen enemy shelters and enemy infantry were destroyed - the work of the Phoenix armored personnel carrier unit of the Revenge brigade near Kreminna and Serebriansk forestry,” the statement said.

Source: SBGS telegram page

As reported by Ukrinform, border guards destroyed Russian equipment and a communication system in the Kupiansk direction.