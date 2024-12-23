Border Guards Show How They Destroy Enemy Equipment, Warehouses, Hideouts Near Kreminna
Date
12/23/2024 7:10:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A unit of the“Phoenix” brigade of the“Pomsta” brigade destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, 12 enemy vehicles, as well as its fuel and lubricant depots and infantry near Kreminna.
According to Ukrinform, the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after the Hero of Ukraine Yevhen Pikus reported this on facebook .
“A self-propelled artillery unit, a tank , 12 vehicles, MT-LB (light armored multipurpose tractor), 2 fuel and lubricant depots, a generator, a dozen enemy shelters and enemy infantry were destroyed - the work of the Phoenix armored personnel carrier unit of the Revenge brigade near Kreminna and Serebriansk forestry,” the statement said.
Source: SBGS telegram page
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards destroyed Russian equipment and a communication system in the Kupiansk direction.
MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109025355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.