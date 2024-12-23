Egypt Reaffirms Red Sea Access For Bordering Nations Only, Pledges Support For Somali Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty stated on Monday that the Red Sea should only be accessible to nations bordering it and that no other parties should be permitted entry. The statement was made during a press in Cairo alongside his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

During the press conference with Fiqi, Abdelatty also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to respecting Somalia's and territorial integrity. He stated that discussions included Egypt's support for extending the Somali government's authority and sovereignty over all of its national territory. Additionally, he stressed Egypt's rejection of any unilateral actions or impositions that could compromise Somalia's unity, safety and sovereignty.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Abdelatty noted that the Somali Foreign Minister's visit to Egypt highlighted the historical connections between the two countries and their people. He added that both President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have directed efforts to enhance the relationship between the two nations across various sectors.

Fiqi, speaking at the same press conference, acknowledged that Egypt plays a significant role in the ongoing process of building the Somali state. Fiqi also expressed gratitude to Egypt for its recent support, which he said was crucial in safeguarding Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.“We exchanged views regarding unprecedented regional challenges,” Fiqi said.

Fiqi also stressed that Egypt's position was instrumental in the signing of the Ankara Declaration, which aims to guarantee Somalia's unity and sovereignty. He further emphasized Somalia's commitment to all previous agreements signed with Egypt.

Bilateral Discussions

Minister Fiqi stated that Monday's bilateral talks were extensive, involving both delegations. Discussions covered the bilateral relationship and opportunities for its advancement in political, trade, economic, military, security, and educational sectors. The ministers also addressed the situation in the Horn of Africa and various issues of mutual interest within the African continent and the Arab world.

Fiqi also noted that both sides had agreed to work towards elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership, befitting the historic ties between the two countries. This partnership will include political consultations via reciprocal visits between the leadership of both nations and between the foreign ministers and senior officials.

Egyptian-Somali Economic Forum

Abdelatty announced that he and Fiqi had agreed to hold an Egyptian-Somali Economic Forum in Cairo during the second half of January 2025. He stated this would play a crucial part in developing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

“We also agreed to establish a platform for interaction and dialogue between the Egyptian and Somali private sectors to further stimulate these relations,” Abdelatty said. This is intended to ensure that these connections are not limited to governmental interactions but include private-sector participation from companies in both Egypt and Somalia.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also confirmed that both sides had agreed to elevate their relationship to the level of a strategic partnership, especially in the fields of education and culture. He added that the Egyptian President has directed the increase of scholarships offered to Somali students by both Al-Azhar University and the Ministry of Higher Education. This will be expedited as part of the cooperation within the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Strategic Partnership and Regional Security

Abdelatty and Fiqi held bilateral talks in Cairo on Monday. The meeting reviewed their overall bilateral relationship and addressed key regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership, which will involve consecutive discussion sessions focused on specific strategic areas. These areas include the political, economic, trade, security, military, cultural, educational and capacity-building sectors. Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity within the framework of international law. He further highlighted the Ankara Declaration issued on December 11, which affirmed these principles to strengthen Somalia's stability, unity, and security.

Both sides stressed the importance of expediting the formation of the new African Union Mission for Support and Stability in Somalia (AUSSOM). They urged the African Union's partners to provide the necessary and sustainable funding for the new mission, given the unrest in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea's effect on international trade and navigation. This is also to support the efforts of the Somali National Army in combating terrorism and protecting the nation's resources. Fiqi reiterated Somalia's aspirations for effective Egyptian participation in the new mission, citing Egypt's advanced military capabilities, its expertise in combating terrorism, and its experience in supporting the development of state institutions. He also highlighted existing bilateral military cooperation under a protocol signed in August 2024.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation in areas including diplomatic, military, and health training, as well as supporting Somalia's capacity in legislative matters. They also emphasized the importance of enhancing trade relations between the two countries and working towards the success of the Egyptian-Somali Business Forum planned for Cairo.



