Drones Attacked Millerovo Airfield In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Millerovo airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation is under attack, with shots and explosions.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andrii Kovalenko, reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“A disco at the Millerovo airfield. For Russia, it is a strategic airfield in the Rostov region,” Kovalenko said.

According to him, the airfield serves as a base for frontline aviation, which performs tasks to support Russian infantry operating in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Social media reports of a drone attack on the airfield.

“There were no casualties as a result of the ongoing attack in Millerovo, which began at 9 p.m. local time on Monday. So far, eight drones have been shot down over the city, while mobile fire groups continue to repel the attack,” the Astra telegram channel reports, citing a statement by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on nine allegedly downed UAVs in the region.

