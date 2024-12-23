Yuva Kabaddi Series: Division 2 Matches Get Underway In Coimbatore With Action-Packed Performances

(MENAFN- IANS) Coimbatore, Dec 23 (IANS) UP Falcons, Hampi Heroes, Chola Veerans and Hyderabad Hurricanes won their respective matches as the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series kicked off its highly anticipated Division 2 matches at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Monday. Following a successful Division 3 campaign, the day's action provided plenty of thrills, with four exciting matches packed with high-energy performances.

The first match of the day saw UP Falcons put on a dominant display to defeat Sindh Sonics 53-30. The Falcons were in control throughout the match, with Rachit Yadav and Ashish Bhati both registering Super 10s, while Ayush Kumar secured a High 5. On the other hand, Sindh Sonics struggled with their defense, despite a strong performance from Balraj Singh, who registered eight raid points.

In what turned out to be a thrilling contest, the Hampi Heroes defeated Delhi Dhurandhars 32-29 in a closely fought encounter. The match, originally scheduled for an earlier time, had to be rescheduled and started at 2:15 PM. Hampi's victory was built on an all-round effort. Someshwara Darshan starred in the raiding department, contributing eight raid points, while Darshan R got a crucial High 5 in defense. For Delhi, Anuj Negi's Super 10 and Nishant Bhati's High 5 went in vain as they were unable to hold on to their lead from the first half.

The third match of the day witnessed Chola Veerans emerge victorious over Chandigarh Chargers with a 34-27 scoreline. The match was evenly poised with 12 minutes left, but a late burst from the Veerans saw them seize control. A Balabharathi led the charge with seven tackle points, while the team received valuable contributions from multiple raiders to finish strong. Despite a commendable effort from Nikesh, who scored eight raid points and two tackle points, the Chargers lacked sufficient support in crucial moments, ultimately succumbing to the Veerans' all-round performance.

In the final match of the day, Hyderabad Hurricanes crushed Panchala Pride 48-29. Suresh Oruganti was the standout performer, finishing with an impressive 17 raid points, while Tejavath Srinath contributed a crucial High 5. For Panchala Pride, Aditya Kumar and Karan Singh played their part with solid all-round efforts, but the Hurricanes' raiding strength proved too much to handle. The Pride were outclassed in both attack and defense as Hyderabad cruised to a comfortable win.