ELLEE VEN & The GROOVALUTION LIGHT UP SOHO WITH A NIGHT THAT TOASTS NEW MUSIC, STYLE, And CELEBRATION

Members of The Groovalution (from left to right): keyboardist Jeff Motley, guitarist Randy Boland, Prodeje, and drummer Jody Giachello.

ellee ven welcomes party guest, Sarah Eller, at The Blond in SoHo, NY (Photo Courtesy of Matthew A. Eller)

Radiant Party Goers Toast to Funk and Creativity in SoHo

An Unforgettable Night: Celebrating Funk, Style, and Scorpio Season in the Heart of SoHo

SOHO, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soho's trendsetting spirit reached new heights as ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution , hosted an unforgettable evening at The Blond, the chic bar and restaurant at The Howard Hotel. Guests from around the world gathered to celebrate the artist's latest tracks, enjoying a night filled with luxury, upbeat vibes, and a toast to life's unlimited potential.

The evening showcased ellee ven's signature blend of luxury pop, hip-hop, and R&B, with tracks of songs from 14 albums including her 2 most recent albums: What I Live For and Anything. Crowd favorites such as“Clicquot ,”“Personal Purview,” and“I Can Be Anything” resonated with themes of living in the moment, self-assurance, and boundless possibility.

An optimistic and electric atmosphere

Guests were treated to a culinary experience worthy of ellee ven's fans with Michelin-starred snacks, a delectable sushi spread, and sophisticated party favors completing the indulgent ambiance. The open bar flowed freely, featuring signature Clicquot toasts accompanied by chocolate-dipped strawberries-a tribute to the evening's theme of creativity.

Sophistication Meets Style

The Blond's sophisticated vibe was elevated by servers dressed in sleek, high-heeled boots, elegant black lace gowns, and hair that rocked the stratosphere, setting the tone for a night of radiant energy. The atmosphere perfectly complemented The Groovalution's empowering and uplifting music, bringing friends and tastemakers together for a night of chic and revelry.

“This evening was all about celebrating music, friends, and the magic of living in the moment,” ellee ven shared.“I'm so grateful to be recording music at Larrabbee Studios in Hollywood with my amazing band and collaborating producer, Terry Santiel, and for everyone who came to raise a glass with me in my new hometown of New York City. This was truly an unforgettable experience.”

About ellee ven

ellee ven is a self-proclaimed groovalutionary who's music catalogue fuses luxury pop with hip-hop and R&B. With her band, The Groovalution, she inspires audiences with messages of empowerment, adventure and creativity. Her recent albums, What I Live For and Anything, are honest and unapologetic, inspiring listeners to ignite their own groovalution.

Follow ellee ven and The Groovalution on Instagram and at eleven for more updates.

Let the music play and the champagne flow!

