Congress Has Only Politicised Ambedkar's Name: Rajasthan BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, December 23 (IANS): Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Monday criticised the Opposition's actions, stating that the recent disturbances in Parliament, the scuffles at Makar Dwar, and the use of violence were unbecoming of public representatives.

He expressed his displeasure, noting that he was present with BJP MPs at the gate of Parliament during the incident, which he described as unfortunate.

State BJP President Rathore emphasised that the is protesting over irrelevant issues, but the people are aware of the truth.

Under Prime Narendra Modi's leadership, both the Central and state governments have been continuously working for public welfare, the BJP leader said.

He also added that Opposition leaders have consistently attempted to confuse the public about the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, and reservation policies.

However, the reality is that Congress has repeatedly insulted Ambedkar, he said.

He noted that while the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi travels abroad to advocate for ending reservations, the BJP has taken concrete steps to honour Ambedkar.

The BJP has not only developed the five pilgrimage sites dedicated to Ambedkar but has also worked to realise his ideals, while Congress has only used his name for political gains, the BJP leader added.

State BJP President Rathore highlighted the pride of the country in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition, with the highest civilian honour received in Kuwait, a Muslim-majority country.

This recognition is not limited to Kuwait; more than 20 countries have honoured PM Modi for his global leadership, diplomatic skills, and the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). This reflects the result of PM Modi's strong foreign policy and leadership abilities, he said.

The State BJP President assured that the BJP is focused on strengthening its organisational structure and addressing public issues.

He urged party workers to remain close to the people, resolve their problems, and work towards making the party organisation stronger.

He also shared details about the upcoming elections for key party positions, including the Mandal president, district president, state president, and national president, alongside the formation of booth committees.

He emphasised that party workers would be assigned roles based on their qualifications.

In honour of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP will celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25 across the country.

State BJP President Rathore mentioned that various programmes would be held across the state to celebrate this occasion.

Additionally, on December 26, the country will observe "Veer Bal Diwas" to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Various events will take place across the state in their memory, the BJP leader said.

He also criticised the Opposition's discussion on Manusmriti, particularly their refusal to present it when asked in Parliament, despite claiming there was only one copy.

He asked why such a topic is being raised when it has no relevance in modern society and has no place in the Constitution.

The State BJP President urged the Opposition to also address Sharia law, which they openly support, but avoid discussing it.

He concluded by stressing that discussions over irrelevant or outdated issues should not confuse society.