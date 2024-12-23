La Liga 2024-25: Four Things We Learned In Spain's Matchday 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Dec 23 (IANS) There were changes at the top of the La points table in last weekend's games before the Christmas holidays, with Atletico and both leap-frogging in the standings. The two clubs from the Spanish capital are separated by just one point with Atletico racing to the top spot on the back of a seven-match winning streak.

Here are four things we learned this weekend in Spain.

1. Barca's soft centre lets it down

On a different day, FC Barcelona would have been out of sight before Rodrigo de Paul equalised for Atletico Madrid in their vital game on Saturday night in Montjuic. Barca completely dominated the first hour. Pedri's goal, fashioned several chances, with Raphinha hitting the bar with a neat lob over Atletico goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

Even after the equaliser, Barca had all the pressure, with Oblak making two fine saves to keep the score level, but then the team was caught with a sucker punch when Alexander Sorloth scored Atletico's winner in the 96th minute.

Although Sorloth and De Paul produced fine finishes for their goals, both came after defensive howlers from Barca, with Marc Casado teeing up De Paul with a dreadful clearance, while Barca's defense was simply too far forward in the break that allowed Sorloth to score the winner. Atletico did well, but Barca committed football suicide.

2. Saying that, Atletico must do something...

While Barca were certainly the architects of their own downfall, Atletico's season can't be just down to good luck as they have scored an incredible nine goals this campaign after the 90th minute.

On Saturday, Diego Simeone returned to 'factory settings' with a five-man defense and four in midfield as Julian Alvarez also provided defensive cover. That sucked Barca further and further forward until Atletico were able to catch it on the break. It's happened before in Paris and also in Bilbao - rivals made a late mistake and Atletico pounced on it.

Simeone's tactic needs some luck and rivals to show ambition to go for three points rather than settle for a draw, but if something works time after time, there has to be a reason for it.

3. Real step up a gear against Sevilla

La Liga said 'adios' to Sevilla legend Jesus Navas on Sunday after a long and glittering career, but his side was unable to give him the sendoff he deserved. Sevilla were slow out of the blocks in the Santiago Bernabeu and by the time they woke up, the game was long gone.

Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde fired home piledrivers to make it 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes, and Rodrygo added a third before Sevilla came to life with Isaac Romero's goal.

It ended 4-2 and Real Madrid also climbed above Barcelona with an end to the year Carlo Ancelotti will be pleased with. January looks as if it will be intense with Liga, Copa, Supercup, and vital Champions League games, but Madrid end on a high and can now have a short rest to prepare for an early 2025 marathon of matches.

4. Valencia fail to react

Valencia went to the bottom of the table, although they have a game in hand. That game is at home to Real Madrid on January 3rd and anything other than an away win would be a surprise.

Valencia scored in the 98th minute to save a point at home to fellow strugglers, Alaves on Sunday, but with coach Ruben Baraja clinging to his job mainly because the club owner Peter Lim is unwilling to pay the necessary compensation for sacking him and fans chanting against the coach and the club's directors, the situation is getting worse and worse.

It's hard to see Lim spending money in January and even if Baraja does leave, most coaches would think twice about taking on a difficult sporting task in such a hostile atmosphere at the club.