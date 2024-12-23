'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas' Theme For 2025 Republic Day Parade Tableau

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) For the 2025 Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, the theme for tableaux has been decided as 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', a Defence official said.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, every year states, union territories (UTs) and Central ministries and departments showcase their tableaux on the Kartavya Path.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement that the 15 states/ UTs such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been selected for showcasing their tableaux on the Kartavya Path for 2025 Republic Day celebration.

In addition, 11 Ministries/Departments of the Central government have also been selected for the 2025 Republic Day celebrations.

All the states/UTs, irrespective of their selection for Kartavya Path, are invited to display their tableaux during Bharat Parv in Red Fort (January 26-31).

The entire selection process is robust, fair, transparent, based on merit and free from any bias.

The selected tableaux would showcase India's diverse strengths and its constantly evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future, showcasing 'Swarnim Bharat -- Virasat aur Vikas' to the world audience, the official added.

According to the MoD, since the beginning of this year, a consultative process has been adopted by the Ministry to decide on various aspects related to the tableaux.

A senior official-level meeting was held in April 2024 to deliberate on the improvement of tableaux quality.

Various suggestions received during the meeting have been included in the process.

The theme for tableaux was also decided based on suggestions from the state and UTs.

There is a well-established system for selection of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day Parade as per which MoD invites proposals for tableaux from all states/UTs and Central ministries/departments.

The tableaux proposals received from various state/UTs and Central ministries/departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the expert committee, comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography etc.

The MoD said that tableaux are one of the important components of the Republic Day Parade.

Due to the time allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of the parade, the shortlisting of tableaux is done by the Expert Committee.

While evaluating the tableaux ideas presented by various states/UTs and ministries, key aspects like conceptual uniqueness and novelty, creative expression with a clear, communicable message, combining subtlety as well as directness, striking balance between Virasat and Vikas in each tableau, exclusion of repetitive ideas, special attention to details like colours, forms, textures, flow, rhythm, proportions and balance, ensuring a well-composed aesthetic experience of grand scale were taken into consideration for the selection.