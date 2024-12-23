Lee Kum Kee And Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Team Up For A Must-Try Teriyaki Chicken Poke Bowl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of Hawaii's Go-To Fast-Food Destination Now Serving a Much-Loved Sauce on its Menu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lee Kum Kee , a global producer of authentic Asian sauces and condiments, announced an exciting new brand partnership with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar , a popular quick-service restaurant chain offering fresh and flavorful Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls.This partnership will see Lee Kum Kee's Teriyaki Glaze, known for its sweet and savory flavor profile, used to create a new and irresistible menu option: The Chicken Teriyaki Poke Bowl. The ready-to-use glaze will also be featured as a permanent menu item at all Uncle Sharkii locations nationwide, giving customers the option to incorporate it in other poke bowls across the menu.“We are thrilled to partner with Uncle Sharkii to bring our Teriyaki Glaze to their menu,” said Grace Chow, VP of Mainstream Foodservice and Industrial Sales for Lee Kum Kee (USA).“Our glaze is a perfect complement to the fresh seafood and vegetables in poke bowls, and we know customers will love the added depth of flavor it provides.”Japanese immigrants brought teriyaki west with them to Hawaii when they came to work on sugar plantations on the islands in the 19th century. Since then, it has been a popular form of cooking, especially along the west coast.“Teri” refers to the shine that happens because of the sugars, and“yaki” translates to grill. Lee Kum Kee's Teriyaki Glaze is made with a blend of soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and other seasonings, creating a rich and flavorful glaze that is perfect for marinating, grilling, or dipping.Lee Kum Kee's Teriyaki Glaze aligns with Uncle Sharkii's mission to become America's poke shop. "Teriyaki glaze brings a familiar and beloved flavor to our menu, enhancing our offerings and delighting our customers. It's a flavor that has been requested by multiple patrons," stated Quynh Vu, Director of Marketing for Uncle Sharkii.About Lee Kum KeeEstablished in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee sauces are also widely used by professional chefs, including Michelin starred restaurants to deliver consistent quality and taste that won't disappoint. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 135-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers, restaurants and specialty stores, or online at Connect with Lee Kum Kee on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® ( ) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature HawaiianTM Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders' daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana“family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go - Poke Bowls Made SimpleTM.Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawaii represents. Poke originated from Hawaii as a snack for fishermen.Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at . Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

