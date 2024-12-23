PKL 11: Dabang Delhi Confirm 2Nd Place With 14-Point Win Over Gujarat Giants

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Dec 23 (IANS) The unstoppable Dabang Delhi K.C. confirmed the second semifinal spot in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after a commanding 41-35 victory over the Gujarat Giants at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Monday. It was a very impressive win for the season 8 champions, who have extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches, the most for any team in the history of the PKL. Ashu Malik was the hero yet again, leading the way with his 14 points – completing his 18th Super 10 of the season.

A thrilling first half saw Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C. engage in a closely contested battle, as the match began evenly with both teams trading bonus points. The Gujarat Giants drew first blood through Rakesh's toe touch, building an early 4-2 advantage. They maintained the pressure and executed an All Out on Dabang Delhi K.C., extending their lead to 10-5 by the 8-minute mark.

However, Dabang Delhi K.C. mounted a strong comeback in the latter stages of the half. The turning point came through Ashu Malik's Super Raid, where he scored four crucial points. Despite Gujarat's unsuccessful review challenging a boundary line decision, Delhi's momentum continued to build.

Ashu Malik proved particularly effective, securing multiple points through running hand touches and kicks. The Gujarat Giants' defence, despite some strong moments, struggled to contain Dabang Delhi K.C.'s raiders in the closing minutes, who inflicted an ALL OUT on the Gujarat Giants as well. The half ended dramatically with Dabang Delhi K.C. holding a narrow 20-17 lead at the break.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi K.C. assert their dominance. Ashu Malik continued his impressive performance, achieving a Super 10 and consistently finding ways through the Gujarat Giants' defence. Despite a Super Tackle and strong defensive efforts from Jitender Yadav, Dabang Delhi K.C. gradually extended their lead.

A crucial All Out inflicted on Gujarat Giants at the 32-minute mark proved decisive, with Dabang Delhi K.C. establishing a commanding 31-24 lead. Despite Gujarat Giants' attempts to mount a comeback through strategic Do-Or-Die raids, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s defence held firm.

The final moments of the match saw Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict their fourth All Out on the Gujarat Giants, though Gujarat managed to execute a super raid in response. The highlight of the closing stages was Naveen Kumar achieving his milestone 1100th PKL Raid Point, putting an exclamation mark on Dabang Delhi K.C.'s victory.