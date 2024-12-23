ISL 2024-25: Northeast United Fight Back From A Two-Goal Deficit To Beat Hyderabad Fc 5-2

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 23 (IANS) Guillermo Fernández struck a brace of goals as NorthEast United FC wrapped up their two-game losing streak by coming from two goals behind to secure a 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic here on Monday. Fernández struck in the 18th and 61st minutes while Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck one in the 73rd minute while the other two strikes were from own-goals.

Hyderabad FC, who had conceded six goals post the 60th-minute mark this season before this match, added three more to that tally as NorthEast United FC struck thrice in the final 30-odd minutes to move two places up at the sixth spot in the points table. This was Hyderabad FC's first loss after a nine-game unbeaten streak against NorthEast United FC.

Hyderabad FC pressed on the offensive from the beginning, as Edmilson Correia took the onus with a solo effort in the fifth minute. He dazzled into the box from the left flank and beat challenges from Dinesh Singh and Asheer Akhtar with some quick footwork to drill the ball into the bottom left corner to get an early lead. HFC 1 – 0 NEUFC

Seven minutes later, Cy Goddard controlled the ball impeccably in a pocket of space down the middle outside of the 18-yard box. He played a pass for Sourav K. on the right flank, whose perfectly weighted cross was met on a bounce by Correia before he dispatched it into the bottom right corner to notch his brace. HFC led NEUFC 2–0.

However, NorthEast United FC were not overawed by the early passage of play and soon began dissecting the Hyderabad FC defence with ease. In the 18th minute, Jithin M.S. took a shot from inside the box, but the ball's pace was cut down by a crowded box before Guillermo Fernández lapped upon a loose ball and hammered it into the centre of the goal to cut the deficit.

While the home side managed to see off the rest of the half without any major threats to the goal, NorthEast United FC's attacking onslaught picked up intensity in the second essay.

In the 54th minute, Macarton Nickson brought out a creative shot from distance, which was intended to hit the right side of the goal. The shot, however, took a deflection off Lenny Rodrigues and landed nearly in the middle of the net to equalise the scores. It was eventually awarded as an own goal by the Hyderabad FC midfielder.

Seven minutes later, Guillermo got the visitors the lead, after a link-up play with Alaaeddine Ajaraie. The Hyderabad FC defence wore a slightly disoriented look when Ajaraie attempted a powerful shot from the edge of the box. The effort lacked precision, but the deflection was ably pounced upon and slotted into the bottom right corner by Guillermo.

NorthEast United FC began exploring an array of chances to break down the Hyderabad FC backline thereafter. Mohammed Bemammer undertook a direct approach when he hauled in a long ball from the centre of the field, and it was met perfectly by Ajaraie, who nodded it beyond goalkeeper Karanjit Singh to secure a safe advantage for his team in the 73rd minute.

Five minutes later, Alex Saji committed an error resulting in another own goal for the home team. Parthib Gogoi, who had come off the bench, received a long pass inside the box and tried to net it from an acute angle on the left flank. The effort didn't have enough vigour behind it but Saji ended up directing it inside the net after the ball diverted off his lumping challenge, capping off a five-goal outing for the Highlanders.

Hyderabad FC will play their next match against East Bengal FC on December 28. NorthEast United FC will be squaring off against Mumbai City FC on December 30.