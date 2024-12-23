Bullet Resistant Glass: The Latest Trend In Home Security For Safety-Conscious Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Homeowners are searching for ways to secure their new home with ballistic glass

New homes are being built with ballistic glass in their windows

- Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek, a leading of ballistic glassOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the world becomes increasingly unpredictable, homeowners are taking extra precautions to protect their families and property. One of the most sought-after security measures is bullet resistant glass, which is now more affordable than ever and can easily fit into most contemporary frames.This has led to a surge in demand for this innovative solution, according to Quin Denning, CEO of Armitek , a leading manufacturer of ballistic glass."We've never seen so many homeowners ask for ballistic glass as it is now. Homes are jumping ahead to add extra security to their windows," says Denning.With the rise in break-ins and vandalism, it's no surprise that homeowners are turning to this reliable and effective option to safeguard their homes. Bullet resistant glass has become a high need among homes across the country to not only prevent break-ins, but to resist weather damages as well. This multi-resistant material has replaced security film and impact glass for a well secured home.“We have various ways of retrofitting ballistic glass in residential homes, making it far more affordable for homeowners to purchase.” explains Denning.Whether in the process of building or remodeling, bulletproof glass can be the strongest security window for your home. It can stand the test of time, weather, break-ins and even certain types of bullets, helping to protect your home under any threat.Bulletproof windows now have the ability to be thinner and retrofit into more residential frames, making it far more cost effective for the home. Homeowners are jumping ahead now to ensure their homes are safer with protected glass in their windows.For more information on how to enhance the security of your home, visit Armitek LLC at armitek or contact us directly.About Armitek LLCArmitek LLC is a leading manufacturer of high-quality ballistic glass designed for superior protection in both residential and commercial applications. Known for its commitment to innovation and safety, Armitek LLC offers cutting-edge glass solutions that go above and beyond traditional bullet-resistant options. Armitek's ballistic glass is the thinnest bullet-resistant glass in the world and still holds true to the ballistic UL 752 standards.

Holt Rowley

Armitek LLC

+13858997196 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.