FM Discusses Developments In Syria With Several Of Counterparts Over Phone

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, made phone calls on Monday with his counterparts from the Arab League, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, members of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria, which met in Aqaba last week to discuss the developments in Syria.Safadi briefed his counterparts on the discussions he held Monday with Ahmad al-Sharaa, Commander-in-Chief of the new administration in Syria.He affirmed that the talks with al-Sharaa were positive and candid, reflecting a shared desire for cooperation during this historic transitional phase for the Syrian people, aiming at rebuilding the country, its institutions, and political system in a way that preserves Syria's unity, cohesion, security, stability, and sovereignty. This process aims to protect Syria from chaos, rid it of terrorism, create conditions for the voluntary return of refugees, and preserve the rights of all Syrians through an inclusive Syrian-Syrian political process that represents all segments of the Syrian population.The calls were part of ongoing coordination and consultation on the developments in Syria and to reinforce a unified Arab stance in supporting the Syrian people during this transitional phase, helping them build a future that meets all their rights and aspirations.Safadi spoke with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fouad Hussein; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon, Abdullah Bou Habib; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates in Egypt, Badr Abdel-Atty; and the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.Safadi also updated Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain and current chair of the Arab Summit, on his talks with al-Sharaa.Additionally, Safadi spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where they discussed the developments in Syria and the outcomes of their discussions with al-Sharaa.