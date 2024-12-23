Time-Based Electricity Tariff Impact On Industrial Sectors To Be Considered, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) – The of and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, announced that the will consider the impact of implementing a time-based electricity tariff system on various industrial sectors.During a meeting held at the Jordan Chamber of on Sunday, Kharabsheh emphasized that the ministry will consider appropriate alternatives to ensure that the total electricity bill for industrial sectors, particularly those operating around the clock, does not increase, thereby preserving their competitiveness..The attendees discussed several energy-related issues affecting the competitiveness of Jordanian factories in both local and export markets, as well as requests from factories to increase electrical capacity.Kharabsheh stated that if the electricity companies' pricing for transformers and their installation is found to be unreasonable or excessively high, suitable mechanisms and solutions will be explored to alleviate financial burdens on the industry.He also noted that the ministry will review the mechanisms for security deposits required by electricity companies and the payment processes for electricity bills to reduce financial pressure on industrial companies, ensuring fairness and balance between stakeholders.The minister reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting the industrial sector in adopting solar energy solutions and emphasized the need to expedite the 100-megawatt solar energy project dedicated to the industry. This project is seen as a key step toward opening up new opportunities for additional projects in the renewable energy field.Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, expressed his appreciation for the ministry's responsiveness to the demands of the industrial sector. He stressed the importance of maintaining partnership and dialogue between the industrial sector and energy policymakers to enhance the competitiveness of national industries and achieve mutual interests.Jaghbir highlighted the necessity of expanding the natural gas network to cover all industrial cities in the near future, which would increase their capacity to employ more national labor. He pointed out that energy costs remain the biggest obstacle to enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian industries and increasing their exports.