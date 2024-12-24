German President Urges Unity After 'Horror' Of Magdeburg Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier used his traditional Christmas address to urge citizens to focus on what unites the nation rather than be consumed by grief and horror over Friday's fatal attack in Magdeburg.

An assailant drove a car into a packed Christmas in the eastern city, killing five people, including a nine-year-old child, and injuring more than 200 others. A 50-year-old doctor of Saudi Arabian origin was detained on suspicion of multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and assault.

The incident, which recalled a similar attack in Berlin in 2016 in which 13 died, has cast“a dark shadow” over the seasonal festivities, Steinmeier said, according to the text of the address to be televised on Wednesday evening.

“Many will be upset, unsettled, perhaps even afraid” and“all of these feelings are understandable,” he added.“But they must not dominate us and they must not paralyze us. Hatred and violence must not have the last word.”

The motivation behind the Magdeburg attack is still unclear but it has further fueled an already fraught debate in Germany over immigration, a topic that has been dominating campaigning ahead of February's snap election.

Steinmeier acknowledged the concerns of many voters over Russia's war on Ukraine and the turmoil in the Middle East, as well as“a lot of dissatisfaction about politics, the economy, about bureaucracy, about injustice.”

He's expected on Friday to confirm that the national vote will be held on Feb. 23, seven months earlier than scheduled after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party ruling coalition collapsed due to a dispute over budget policy.

“The tone in everyday life in our country has become harsher, sometimes even unforgiving,” Steinmeier said.“Let's not let ourselves be driven apart. Let's stand together. Cohesion, when it matters most, is what defines our country.”

