Weather Today: Delhi Wakes Up To Smog As Air Quality Continues To Be 'Severe', Light Rain Likely

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather today: Delhiites woke up to smog on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, Delhi witnessed smog and moderate fog in most places this morning, while some areas witnessed dense fog.

In its latest forecast, the weather agency said Delhi's sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and warned of a possibility of very light rain and drizzle.

“Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night,” it said.

| Light rainfall brings chills to Delhi, air quality remains 'severe'

Residents of the national capital were seen gathering bonfires to combat the chill, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi .

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital also remained in the 'severe' category for the third straight day at 402, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality .

| Kolkata Rainfall: Deep depression triggers downpour; IMD issues yellow alert Cold wave alert:

North India is reeling under cold weather, with temperatures plummeting across several states.

IMD has issued an alert for“cold wave to severe cold wave” conditions over a few places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

The Met Department forecasts a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir starting December 24. Additionally, it said dense fog conditions and a cold wave will prevail from December 23 to 25 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

| Himachal snowfall: 700 rescued as 1,000 vehicles stuck; IMD issues alert

According to the IMD, a cold wave is considered when a station's minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.

(With agency inputs)