OP360 Recognized For LGBTQ+ Inclusion At Prestigious Bahaghari Awards

Accepting awards for DEI contributions

OP360 named finalist in Bahaghari Awards, recognizing the company's excellence in DEI and belongingness initiatives in Philippine BPO industry.

- Atty. Tess Tan, Head of and ComplianceTAGUIG CITY, PHILIPPINES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a champion of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and belongingness in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, leading solutions provider OfficePartners360 (OP360) proudly joined the prestigious roster of finalists of this year's 3rd Bahaghari Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions of organizations and leaders to DEI across industries in the Philippines.Atty. Tess Tan, OP360's Head of Legal and Compliance, was shortlisted for the Executive Ally of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Meanwhile Brian Arvin Nepangue, Associate Director for Training, Quality and Development, was nominated as one of the finalists for LGBTQ+ Leader of the Year.The Bahaghari Awards are organized by the Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP), an organization that fosters LGBTQ+ inclusivity across different industries in the country. From five founding members, PFIP has expanded to over 80, which includes some of the largest companies in the Philippines–including some on the Fortune 500 list–that have been recognized as equal opportunity employers and employers of choice.As a finalist from Cebu, Tan expressed her utmost gratitude for the support and collaboration of her colleagues at OP360, upon receiving her nomination.“There is a need for meaningful allyship outside the capital because queer individuals who live in the provinces often face additional barriers,” Tan said.OP360's MARIPOSA business resource group was also shortlisted for the Pride Network of the Year award, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace.“The recognitions we've received as Bahaghari finalists are a testament to OP360's dedication to creating an environment where all employees can thrive, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Nepangue.The 3rd Bahaghari Awards Night was held at the 11th PFIP Anniversary Gala at the Shangri-La at The Fort, Bonifacio Global City.About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a leading provider of business solutions and outsourcing services. With a strong presence across the Philippines, the company empowers organizations to achieve their goals through innovative and reliable service offerings.

